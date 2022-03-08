WASHINGTON — A former national leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday and accused of having a role in what prosecutors have called a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
The charges against Henry "Enrique" Tarrio come in a new indictment adding Tarrio to a group of five other Proud Boys members already facing charges, including Charles “Charley” Donohoe of Kernersville. Donohoe, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola all remain jailed while awaiting a trial tentatively scheduled for May.
It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether the new charges against Tarrio will force a delay in trial preparations. A status hearing in the case that had been scheduled for Tuesday morning was postponed.
Tarrio wasn't there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. Police had arrested him in Washington on Jan. 4 and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.
But Tarrio didn't leave town, the indictment said. Instead, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer "Stewart" Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for approximately 30 minutes.
Prosecutors also allege Tarrio “continued to direct and encourage the Proud Boys prior to and during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and that he claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room during and after the attack,” the indictment says.
The new charges are among the most serious filed so far related to Jan. 6, but they aren't the first of their kind. Eleven members or associates of the antigovernment Oath Keepers militia group, including Rhodes, have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack.
Tarrio, who has since stepped down from his post as Proud Boys chairman, didn't immediately respond to a text message seeking comment on his arrest.
On Dec. 30, 2020, an unnamed person sent Tarrio a document titled “1776 Returns” that laid out plans for occupying a few "crucial buildings" in Washington on Jan. 6, including House and Senate office buildings, with as "many people as possible" to "show our politicians We the People are in charge," according to the indictment.
"The revolution is (more) important than anything," the person said.
"That's what every waking moment consists of ... I'm not playing games," Tarrio responded, the indictment says.
On the morning of Jan. 6, group members met at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished speaking to thousands of supporters near the White House.
Just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the presidential election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, an indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.
Prosecutors have said the Proud Boys set up private communication channels on programmable, Chinese-made radios. Among the many messages detailed in the indictment was one on Jan. 4 in response to Rehl in which Tarrio said, “I didn’t hear this voice note until just now, you want to storm the Capitol.”
More than three dozen of the more than 750 people charged so far in the Capitol riot have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.
In December, Matthew Greene of New York was the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. Greene agreed to cooperate with authorities.
