GUILFORD COUNTY — A former Guilford County commissioner and candidate running to return to the board in this year’s elections has filed a complaint against county leaders, arguing that they are using public resources to advocate for voters to approve a $1.7 billion bond package for school construction and quarter-cent sales tax increase.
Republican Alan Branson submitted the five-page protest letter to the Guilford County Board of Elections Wednesday afternoon. Branson, who lost his district seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners two years ago and is running for the at-large seat this year, argues that taxpayer-funded resources are being used improperly to encourage voters to pass the two referendum issues in the spring primary.
Branson cites actions such as information on the county website “accentuating the needs and downplaying the costs” of the referendum issue.
Branson asks the Guilford County Board of Elections, as well as the N.C. State Board of Elections, investigate the matter. The letter was filed with the Guilford County Board of Elections by attorney Chuck Winfree, a former Republican commissioner representing Branson.
Board Democratic Chairman Skip Alston told The High Point Enterprise late Wednesday afternoon that he hadn’t yet seen Branson’s letter. But Alston said the county isn’t taking an advocacy role with the referendum issues, just educating voters about the matter.
“I don’t think we have advocated for the bonds,” said Alston, who won reelection two years ago and is in the middle of his latest term. “The information we are sending out is for educational purposes. We can educate people as to what the bonds are all about. We know our role and what we can do and can’t do.”
Early voting for the primary begins today and continues through May 14 leading into primary election day May 17. All Guilford County voters are eligible to vote on the $1.7 billion bond package for school construction quarter-cent sales tax increase regardless of party or unaffiliated voter registration status.
