HIGH POINT — What began as a peaceful demonstration at a High Point church evolved into a heated confrontation Sunday as the pastor and several congregation members exited the church.
The verbal skirmish occurred outside Living Water Baptist Church when Pastor Dayhige Wright exchanged words with participants of a protest organized by the Fred Cox Life Matters Foundation.
A video of the incident provided by the demonstration organizers shows Wright angrily removing his blazer after protest leader Michael Harris uses a bullhorn to tell the pastor, “You’ve got blood on your hands.” The video then shows parishioners defusing the situation by escorting the pastor back into the church.
“We went there in peace,” Harris, of Greensboro, said in an interview Monday. “They were coming out of the church, I guess to meet us in an aggressive way. The pastor started taking his jacket off to fight. If anything, he should’ve been coming down to pray with us.”
Wright, who just celebrated his seventh anniversary as pastor of the church, could not be reached for comment Monday.
Living Water Baptist is where Black teenager Fred Cox Jr. was shot to death by Deputy Michael Shane Hill of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 8, 2020, following a funeral Cox attended. According to witnesses, gunfire from two passing vehicles caused mourners to seek cover, and Cox was helping a youth and his mother into the church when he was shot four times by the deputy. Cox, 18, died at the scene.
A grand jury later elected not to indict Hill for Cox’s death, citing “insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.”
Fellow protest organizer Jason Hicks, of High Point, said the point of the protest was to let the community know that the Fred Cox Life Matters Foundation is still seeking accountability for Cox’s death. Protesters are also upset that Wright has not reached out to Cox’s family to offer his condolences, Hicks and Harris said.
“Can you imagine your child being murdered at a church and this man pays no respect to you?” Harris said. “He has never addressed Fred’s mother. That’s what burns me up the most.”
Hicks said Sunday’s protest was peaceful — except for the confrontation on the video — as participants chanted and held signs with messages such as “Fred’s Life Matters” and “Fred Should Not Be Dead.” They also set up a memorial to Cox by the road in front of the church.
In a second video provided by the protest group — and reportedly recorded by a parishioner — the unidentified church member makes reference to a hearse and coffin the protesters positioned on a side road next to the church. She also says the protesters threatened to kill Wright.
Hicks and Harris denied making any threats, and they said the hearse and coffin were not meant as threats, but as a tribute to people who have died from police violence.
“We came in peace, and we left in peace,” Harris said.
