HIGH POINT — A proposed dealership in High Point for electric car company Tesla has cleared part of the city’s review process.
The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously recommended approval of a request to rezone the shopping center property at 2620 N. Main St. to accommodate a proposed store and service center for the brand, which would be its first in the Triad.
Woodhaven Development Group of Charlotte has been working with Tesla to establish a dealership in the retail anchor space that’s been vacant since a Gold’s Gym closed there a few years ago.
“They have been out kicking the tires,” attorney Tom Terrell, who represents the developer, told the commission. “They are measuring the rooms. All they need is the land-use entitlements.”
Tesla manufactures and sells its cars directly to consumers, unlike other automakers that sell through franchised dealerships. The proposed High Point location would be part of its network of company-owned showrooms and galleries that include service centers.
Woodhaven Development Group’s request would rezone the site from a retail center district to a conditional zoning general business district.
The commission also unanimously endorsed a separate zoning case that would support redevelopment of the former Presbyterian Home retirement center at Greensboro and Deep River roads.
Solution Architects has asked the city to rezone the northern part of this 18.4-acre site to a multifamily district to match the 88 townhome units that are currently there.
The southern third of the site consists of a 160,000-square-foot, multistory structure that has been vacant since 2005.
The applicant is proposing general business zoning for this area to support renovating the structure into 128 senior apartments, a 20,000-square-foot internal self-storage facility for temporary use during the renovations and for minor retail uses on the first floor.
Both zoning cases are slated to be considered by the City Council on April 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.