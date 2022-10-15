HIGH POINT — The city is continuing efforts to establish a “commercial shared-use kitchen,” which would provide space for food businesses to rent.
The idea originated in 2018, when the city launched an initiative to foster small-scale manufacturing in distressed areas.
A report identified a need for a shared-use kitchen as a way to help give entrepreneurs a foothold in the food industry and the costs associated with it.
“It provides opportunities for food entrepreneurs to scale their food production,” said Planning Administrator Heidi Galanti, part of a team of city staff and stakeholders from the private sector leading the effort. “It fosters entrepreneurship, especially for traditional underserved populations. Small business and entrepreneurs can be the backbone of a community’s economy. They can help build personal and community wealth for a larger segment of people and help create a sense of place where others may want to visit, live and work.”
Galanti recently updated the City Council’s Prosperity and Livability Committee on the progress of the initiative.
She said the team submitted a funding request for the project to Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s office that was approved for $2 million in a House appropriations bill, far short of what it will cost to get it established.
“We estimated in April it was going to be almost $4 million to make this project work,” Galanti said. “In that estimate, we put the desired size of the kitchen at 12,000 square feet to serve 15 entrepreneurs at any given time.”
The team has visited existing shared-use kitchens and looked at multiple sites in High Point, but has not chosen one.
“We need to decide what we want, where we want it and who is going to operate it,” she said. “I think the city is going to be the seed money, but we don’t want to be in the business of operating a commercial shared-use kitchen. We want this kitchen to eventually be self-sustaining, but it’s going to need us to help it get going.”
