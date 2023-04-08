HIGH POINT — A City Council committee wants to move forward with a proposed enhancement of High Point’s minority and women business enterprise program.
It will be up to the full council whether to commission a “disparity study” that would be designed to document any past discrimination in the awarding of contracts by the city.
The Prosperity and Livability Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended that the city issue a request for proposals from qualified firms to conduct a study.
The council in 2020 set a goal of enhancing High Point’s efforts to do business with MWBE firms, because members said they think current levels of participation are too low.
The city has created a new MWBE coordinator position (which hasn’t yet been filled) whose duties will include outreach to historically underutilized businesses about bid opportunities for city construction projects and other types of professional services.
Though not required, a disparity study would support a more comprehensive MWBE program that could include goals for participation.
According to city staff, there are about six consultants nationwide that have completed disparity studies in other jurisdictions.
The estimated cost is $300,000 to $350,000.
The committee recommended that a study be funded with a portion of the city’s remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
A total of $5.8 million of these funds remain uncommitted out of the city’s $22.6 million ARPA award.
