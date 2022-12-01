HIGH POINT — Backers of a proposed cultural arts center in High Point are once again seeking city assistance in securing a site.
Local filmmaker, businesswoman and community historian Phyllis Bridges said she would like Yalik’s African American Art & Cultural Center to be on a site adjacent to the High Point Museum.
“The facility itself will be a piece of art,” she recently told the City Council Prosperity and Livability committee. “It will go back to 1850 to tell the story of African Americans in the city through visual and performing arts and programs. We will go back to the early history of Black High Point, from the founding of the city up to today.”
Bridges asked the city and the High Point Housing Authority last year to donate about 8 acres on Washington Street for the project. Legal research determined that only about 1 acre was available to donate, so organizers turned their attention to different sites.
“We’re looking for land, investors and donors,” Bridges said.
Organizers are asking for three city-owned parcels on McGuinn Drive and Bragg Avenue behind the museum to be donated, she said, adding that they also plan to ask the city for a portion of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
“The ask will be for land and funds to acquire additional properties, because this project needs at least 5 acres,” Bridges told the committee. “That will be a perfect location, with perfect partnerships with other organizations around the museum.”
Any donation of land would have to be for a public purpose, according to the city.
Some of the properties in question were acquired with donated funds on behalf of the museum before the city took over its ownership and operations in 2009.
In addition, the city-owned land is surrounded by private property.
