HIGH POINT — Cam Cridlebaugh III has a unique perspective on the housing market in High Point.
As owner and president of Atlantic Realty & Property Management Co., he works for more than 150 landlords whose tenants are spread across more than 1,000 rental units.
The work can be unglamorous, with 3 a.m. phone calls about malfunctioning water heaters and trips to eviction court.
But Cridlebaugh sees it as part of a higher calling that’s continuing the legacy of his company, which was founded in High Point by his grandfather 100 years ago this month.
“Fair, safe and affordable housing is my mission,” he said. “I think we’ve been able to make a successful career out of what others consider a big headache. A lot of people don’t want to do what I do.”
Cridlebaugh said he believes his is the oldest continuously operating real estate firm in the state when it comes to managing the properties of others.
This was not the original focus of the firm when Cam Cridlebaugh Sr. and his wife, Francis Cridlebaugh, established it in 1922.
It had banking and insurance business components that were later sold off, and its focus became property management.
Cam Cridlebaugh Jr. grew the company and stayed at the helm until his son took over in 2001, recalling how his father insisted he learn the business on his own. So after graduating from Catawba College in 1994, Cridlebaugh headed to the North Carolina coast, where he managed homeowners associations for seven years.
Today, the Atlantic Realty & Property Management Co. portfolio includes some units that have been owned by High Point families for three generations, and those of some clients who have no local ties.
“I manage over a quarter billion (worth) of my clients’ assets, and I take that seriously,” Cridlebaugh said. “I manage some for corporations and some for people out-of-state and out of the country. They appreciate what I do because I have my finger on it. You have to be here. You have to have a place to come ask, ‘What’s going on with maintenance, with neighbor issues?’ This business by its nature is extremely local.”
Cridlebaugh said the rents charged on most of his units are in the $600 to $800 a month range, which he calls low- to medium-priced.
This is under pressure, however, due to institutional investors buying more houses and driving up prices.
“When a hedge fund buys a $40,000 piece of property for $90,000, that $600 to $800 a month rent is going up, and that tenant is going to be on the street or in a bad hotel,” he said. “I was saying that a year ago, and I think March (of 2023) is when the bottom is going to drop out.”
Cridlebaugh tries to push back against this trend, but ultimately, it’s up to his clients how much rent to charge.
“Certainly, they deserve a rent increase because taxes, insurance and materials have gone up. But you have to keep in mind the affordability,” he said.
Landlords call on Cridlebaugh to handle the eviction process, which he said he tries to keep tenants out of with a diversion program that takes into account financial hardships they face.
“Eighty-five% of property management is collections. If you’re not engaging in the eviction process, then you’re not doing 85% of your job,” he said. “A simple eviction diversion program is critically important in this business if you want to provide fair, safe and affordable housing, because it saves tenants in court costs and saves owners thousands in turnover costs.”
Cridlebaugh has three children, leaving open the opportunity for a fourth generation of the family to take over the business.
“I will try to make the company available for them, if they’re crazy enough to want to do this,” he said. “Atlantic is not going away.”
