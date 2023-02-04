HIGH POINT — Two High Point groups are coming together to convert a vacant urban lot on E. Green Drive into a community garden, providing food, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for residents.

Growing High Point, a nonprofit whose objective is to turn vacant lots into sustainable urban farms, along with 45 members of Leadership High Point, a Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce initiative, have teamed to begin developing the property. The garden is a service-learning project selected by the 2022-23 Leadership High Point cohort.

