GUILFORD COUNTY — A public-private partnership that aims to help provide internet connections to thousands of students in Guilford County, including in High Point, will receive $1 million from the Guilford County Schools.
The Guilford County Board of Education approved the funding, which will come from federal pandemic relief money, for the Technology and Data Institute on Tuesday night.
TDI is a consortium of public entities including the school system, the city of High Point, the city of Greensboro, Guilford County, N.C. A&T and UNC Greensboro that was announced in April with an intention to develop and build a network that will make broadband accessible to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Guilford County at no cost to them.
The pilot project is expected to be completed within two years, according to material presented to the school board.
Steve Lingerfelt, information technology services director for the city of High Point and chairman of the institute’s board, said in April that phase one of the project probably will launch in the fall and involve about 3,000 families.
