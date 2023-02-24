HIGH POINT — Military veterans and their families and surviving spouses are invited to a special program that will help them navigate a new federal law affecting their health care.
Triad representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will conduct a presentation on the new federal PACT Act Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, 4145 Johnson St., High Point.
Four representatives of the Veterans Benefits Administration, Winston-Salem Regional Office, will discuss highlights of the 2022 PACT Act, short for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, and assist veterans and surviving spouses in submitting new and supplemental claims related to military duty toxic exposures.
According to the VBA, the act is considered the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It expands and extends eligibility for health care and disability funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service and expands benefits for survivors.
The act specifically addresses disabilities related to burn pits, toxins and Agent Orange, including those affecting veterans of the Gulf Wars, Iraq, Middle East, Afghanistan and Post-9/11 service, and veterans of the Vietnam War who served in Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Russ Ditzel at 336-289-9353 or ihm.mvfo@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.