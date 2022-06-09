HIGH POINT — The 350th anniversary of North Carolina Quakers will be the focus of a presentation Sunday morning at High Point Friends Meeting.
The presentation will be during the 10 a.m. worship service and will be followed by a group discussion at 11.
The featured speaker will be local historian Max Carter, retired director of the Friends Center at Guilford College, where he also served as campus ministry coordinator and director of Quaker studies. He is a recorded Friends minister, with interests in the Amish, conscientious objection and Quaker history.
Carter graduated from the Earlham School of Religion in Indiana and Temple University in Pennsylvania after studying campus ministry and American religious history.
A central focus of Carter’s presentation will be how Quakers have helped shape High Point throughout the years.
