HPTNWS-11-15-22 PARK.jpg

The new "history wall" at City Lake Park not only tells the history of the park, but also reflects how much the park has meant to the greater High Point community through the years. 

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — You’ve likely heard the expression, “If these walls could talk.” Well, here’s a wall that actually can talk.

The recently unveiled “history wall” at City Lake Park, located in the park’s new meeting and events center, has a story to tell about the colorful history of the park and its significance through the decades to the greater High Point community.

Trending Videos