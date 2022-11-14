HIGH POINT — You’ve likely heard the expression, “If these walls could talk.” Well, here’s a wall that actually can talk.
The recently unveiled “history wall” at City Lake Park, located in the park’s new meeting and events center, has a story to tell about the colorful history of the park and its significance through the decades to the greater High Point community.
“The wall tells the history of the park, going all the way back to the beginning, and tells why it’s been so important to the community,” said Tracy Pegram, assistant director of High Point Parks and Recreation. “We think it’s something the public will really enjoy seeing.”
The meeting and events center isn’t expected to officially open to the public until early 2023, but those wishing to come explore the wall can do so Wednesday morning, when the High Point Historical Society’s monthly history program will be held there. Pegram will give a short presentation about the history of the park, and then attendees will be allowed to spend some time exploring the wall.
The program is free and open to the public.
Using vintage photographs, old newspaper clippings, historical vignettes and even quotes from residents who have used the park, the wall display traces the park’s history all the way back to the late 1920s. It was in 1927 that the city built a dam across Deep River, creating City Lake as a water source, and within a year city officials were making plans to create a park in the natural area surrounding the lake.
Some of the wall highlights include:
• The so-called $100 plan, which tells how local landscape architect Reginald Tilson was hired — for a mere $100 — to draw a plan for the park. “It normally would’ve cost thousands of dollars,” Pegram said, “but it was during the Depression, and Tilson needed the work.”
• The 1935 grand opening of the park and the pool. At the time, a quarter would get you entry to the pool, the use of a towel and a bar of soap, and an envelope for storing your valuables.
• National AAU swimming and diving championships that were held at City Lake three different times.
• Boxing competitions that were held in the old gym at the park and featured future boxing stars as Ken Norton, Leon Spinks and Michael Spinks.
• Dances that took place in the pavilion overlooking the pool.
The history wall also will include a selection of videos featuring local individuals talking about their memories of the park. The videos are not quite complete, but will be soon, according to Pegram.
Pegram, who has been instrumental in gathering photos, clippings and individuals’ memories for the wall, said she was overwhelmed by just how much City Lake Park has meant to the community.
“The stories of family gatherings, company picnics, birthday parties, fishing on the lake, riding bikes, swimming in the pool or on a swim team, riding the train, attending a special event, and enjoying nature all weave the story of how important this park has been for many generations,” she said.
“There were so many interesting stories, each from a different perspective, but all showing appreciation for what this park has meant to them and their families.”
