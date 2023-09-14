GUILFORD COUNTY — People with a math or science background who are interested in becoming math or science teachers now can pursue a master’s degree in teaching tuition-free while also teaching.
With teacher shortages taking a toll on schools nationwide, a partnership between
UNC Greensboro and Guilford County Schools announced on Wednesday the Math and Science Teachers of Tomorrow, or MST2. It seeks to address a shortage of math and science teachers by targeting people with content knowledge in math and science who want to learn to teach, said Nicholas Kochmanski, a professor in UNCG’s Department of Teacher Education and Higher Education.
“The future of teacher education is changing, and we’re likely to see a lot of folks entering the profession with a bachelor’s degree in something other than teaching and a passion and interest in working for kids,” he said. “They have the content expertise but don’t have the background in how to support kids’ learning.”
The program started off last year as a residency program to develop math teachers, and it had nine participants, said Alison Coker, GCS deputy chief human resources officer.
The expanded program, which currently has 20 participants, is a joint effort of Guilford County Schools, UNCG’s School of Education and UNCG’s Institute for Partnerships in Education.
In addition to free tuition, the program also will provide coaching to support participants in meeting statewide requirements to continue teaching in North Carolina. In return, participants commit to teaching in Guilford County Schools for one year for each semester they take part in the MST2 program.
D’Adrin Worrell, an engineer in the program who has started teaching at Grimsley High School, said that his goal is twofold: be the best educator he can be and inspire students to enter science, technology, engineering, and math careers.
“I’ve got a vision with my education career,” says Worrell, a former engineer. “You can’t do it for the pay. You have to do it out of love for the kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.