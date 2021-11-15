HIGH POINT – As isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact local seniors, a holiday program aims to remind them they are cherished by the community.
“Be a Santa to a Senior,” sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care in Greensboro, collects donations of gifts and basic necessities for about 250 seniors in Guilford County. Nine stores – including Talbots-High Point at 1225 Eastchester Drive, Suite 101 – have holiday trees with ornaments featuring the seniors’ first names and desired gifts.
The public is invited to select ornaments from the trees, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.
Or people may go to the website BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their ZIP code to view the wish lists for local seniors. A personalized greeting can even be included with the gift purchased online, which will be shipped to Home Instead for delivery to the senior.
