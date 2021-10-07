HIGH POINT — The history of brewing in the Triad will be the subject of a program at the monthly meeting of the High Point Historical Society.
Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox, authors of “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History,” will discuss and sign copies of their book, which was published in July. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Paddled South Brewing Co., 602 N. Main St.
The program is free and open to the public.
In addition to the discussion and book-signing, Paddled South will offer a custom High Point Historical Society “1859” brew, and the Lobster Dogs food truck will also be on hand.
Cox and Lawrimore, local beer historians who work on staff for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Libraries, wrote “North Carolina Triad Beer” with David Gwynn. The book explores the 250-year history of the brewing industry in the Triad. It looks at early Moravian communities, saloon workers in the 19th century, large beer factories and current craft breweries, based on old business records, marketing materials and oral history interviews.
“The history of beer and brewing in the Triad is a very intriguing story,” said Edith Brady, director of the High Point Museum, “from the Moravian community of Bethabara being one of the state’s earliest brewery operations, to the way railroads and highways attracted national breweries to the area in the 1960s.
“We are excited for High Pointers to learn more about that history while also supporting a local brewery.”
The Historical Society selected the program’s site with a focus on its commitment to the growth of the High Point community. Paddled South is a three-barrel system brewery that opened in May. The owners of the brewery all live in High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.