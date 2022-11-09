GUILFORD COUNTY – Through “Be a Santa to a Senior,” community members can give a holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without because they don’t have family.
This year, program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 300 local older adults. The Home Instead office serving Greensboro and High Point has partnered with local businesses, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.
