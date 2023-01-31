WINSTON-SALEM — A program on breaking down barriers for Black entrepreneurs will be held Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.
The event will include keynote speakers Stanley Green, an author, motivational speaker and expert in resilience training; and Nancy St. Jacobs, vice president of emerging markets for Truist Bank.
There will also be “Show Me the Money” panel discussions with financial institutions and Community Development Financial Institutions, along with subjects including grants for businesses and representatives from the Winston-Salem Small Business Loan Program, NC IDEA, and the Forsyth County Community and Economic Development Department.
To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Black Business Summit.”
