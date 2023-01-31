WINSTON-SALEM — A program on breaking down barriers for Black entrepreneurs will be held Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.

The event will include keynote speakers Stanley Green, an author, motivational speaker and expert in resilience training; and Nancy St. Jacobs, vice president of emerging markets for Truist Bank.

