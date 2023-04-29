HIGH POINT — The Piedmont Triad now abounds with minor league professional baseball, including the High Point Rockers starting their fourth season, but 25 years ago the major league version of the sport struck out here in spectacular fashion.

At this time in the spring of 1998, supporters and opponents of a referendum to institute a 1% tax on restaurant meals in Guilford and Forsyth counties to help pay for construction of a Major League Baseball stadium near the county line were in the stretch run of a highly watched campaign.

