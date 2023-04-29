HIGH POINT — The Piedmont Triad now abounds with minor league professional baseball, including the High Point Rockers starting their fourth season, but 25 years ago the major league version of the sport struck out here in spectacular fashion.
At this time in the spring of 1998, supporters and opponents of a referendum to institute a 1% tax on restaurant meals in Guilford and Forsyth counties to help pay for construction of a Major League Baseball stadium near the county line were in the stretch run of a highly watched campaign.
Advocates for the referendum, under the banner of Vote Yes for Major League Baseball, said the tax would be worth the expense to lure the Minnesota Twins franchise.
Foes of the referendum, organized as Citizens Against Unfair Taxes, argued that restaurants and their customers shouldn’t have to endure the tax to generate part of the proceeds needed to build the stadium.
The 40,000-seat ballpark would have been not far from the interchange of Interstate 40 and Salem Parkway, formerly Interstate 40 Business, in the vicinity of what’s now Triad Park and the Carolina Field of Honor.
The May 5, 1998, referendum drew intense interest. Nearly 83,000 voters cast ballots in Guilford County — 33% of registered voters, which remains one of the highest turnouts for a presidential midterm primary in modern-day elections — and more than 69,000 in Forsyth County.
But the results of the vote during the primary election were the political equivalent of a ninth-inning nail-biter. From the moment the first results came in it was clear that the referendum would be rejected by voters in both counties.
The measure was opposed by 67% of Guilford County and 59% of Forsyth County voters. It would have had to pass in both counties to be implemented.
The outcome defied a general rule of politics, namely that the side raising the most money tends to win elections. Vote Yes for Major League Baseball brought in close to $900,000 in campaign contributions, about 26 times more than the nearly $35,000 raised by Citizens Against Unfair Taxes.
But the outcome reflected what remains a national trend on stadium votes, said John Dinan, professor of political science at Wake Forest University.
“Voters are especially reluctant to vote in favor of increased taxes to support sports stadiums, and many of these stadium referendums have gone down to defeat around the country in recent decades,” Dinan told The High Point Enterprise.
Even if the measure had passed, some observers at the time said that the Twins wouldn’t have moved to North Carolina. The Twins were negotiating with government officials in Minnesota for a new ballpark in Minneapolis, and the threat of moving was seen as a bargaining chip.
High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, who followed the issue 25 years ago before he became a local elected official, said that he was dubious that the Twins would move.
“My opinion was that the Twins were using us to get a new stadium in Minneapolis,” Wagner told The Enterprise. “I don’t think they ever had any intention of coming here. I think it was a mirage.”
