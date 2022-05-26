HIGH POINT — A south High Point motel property that’s been a target of city enforcement has a new owner.
Most recently known as the Travel Inn Express, the 6-acre site at 2429 W. Green Drive was sold from one limited liability company to another on Tuesday for $1.2 million, according to the deed for the transaction.
City inspectors last year condemned the motel’s former restaurant and office building as a public-safety hazard because of structural deficiencies with the roof.
The city followed up with a demolition order after the previous owner, Harris Khan LLC, did not make any repairs.
“We still have a pending ordinance to demolish the restaurant,” said Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson. “We haven’t enforced the ordinance because of the property sale and planned renovation by the new owners, which has been pending for a couple months.”
A representative for the new owner, S&J High Point LLC, could not be reached for comment.
According to the city, the motel has been the source of thousands of police calls over the past 25 years.
In addition, the city cited the previous owner for zoning violations for allowing people to live permanently in the motel.
The city has been trying to find emergency housing or other forms of assistance for individuals living at the motel, possibly through homeless service providers, rather than ordering them out of the property with nowhere to go.
“Our understanding is that some residents have transitioned out, but some remain,” said Ferguson. “Based on further review of the site and uses, an active case may be started with the new owners.”
