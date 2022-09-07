HIGH POINT — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the 64-year-old man who died in a house fire late last week and said that the cause of the blaze had not yet been determined.
Micheal Scott Gregory lived in the two-story house in the 1100 block of W. Green Drive that caught fire around 2:40 a.m. Friday, the High Point Police Department told The High Point Enterprise.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the N.C. State Fire Marshal are assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire, Deputy Chief Brian Evans of the High Point Fire Department said.
Evans said there’s no time frame for completing the investigation.
“It could be a while before they even name a cause to the fire,” Evans said when asked whether the fire was accidental or intentionally set. “They could have something at the end of this week or it could be the end of September. It’s kind of hard to tell.”
The fire and smoke charred most of the house black. The fire department estimates it caused $50,000 worth of damage.
The property had a total tax-assessed value of $70,100, according to Guilford County property records.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross was called to help four other people who lived in the house and escaped unharmed, Evans said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.