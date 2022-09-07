HPTNWS-09-07-22 FIRE.jpg

High Point Fire Department crews investigate the scene of a house fire Sept. 2 on W. Green Drive where one person died.

 SPECIAL | WXII-12 NEWS

HIGH POINT — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the 64-year-old man who died in a house fire late last week and said that the cause of the blaze had not yet been determined.

Micheal Scott Gregory lived in the two-story house in the 1100 block of W. Green Drive that caught fire around 2:40 a.m. Friday, the High Point Police Department told The High Point Enterprise.

