HIGH POINT – The principal of High Point Central High School has issued an apology for repeating another person’s use of a racial slur while investigating a disciplinary situation.
In a selectively edited, 20-second snippet of a digital audio recording that has been circulating and was sent to The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday morning, Principal Mike Hettenbach is heard asking someone, perhaps a student, about a threatening remark someone else made about Hettenbach.
“Who was the male who called me a “(expletive n-word), (f-word n-word), I’m coming to get you and his belongings’? Who was that, that was screaming and yelling?” Hettenbach said in the recording.
The person being questioned replied, “Did you just say the –.
Hettenbach answered, “Yeah. That’s what he says. That’s what he says.”
Tracey Lewis, the chief communications officer for Guilford County Schools, said in a prepared statement that the school system is aware of the audio and is investigating.
The statement included part of an apology that Hettenbach sent to the school’s community last week: “I should not have repeated back the language, and I apologize for repeating this word. I want to assure you that I meant no disrespect to any member of our community. I hope that I have shown myself to be a person of good character and that I will continue to build your trust.”
GCS Media Relations Specialist Gabrielle Brown said the audio is the only one GCS has received, and there have been no other complaints she knows of about any other instances of Hettenbach using the slur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.