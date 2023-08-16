HIGH POINT — High Point University has again been recognized in an annual list of best colleges by The Princeton Review.
The Princeton Review, a college admission services company (not affiliated with Princeton University), publishes its best colleges book annually, ranking colleges based on surveys of 165,000 college students. This is the seventh consecutive year HPU has been chosen among the top schools in The Princeton Review rankings.
In “The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition” HPU is recognized among the “Best South” colleges and ranked among the top 25 in several categories:
No. 4 for Best College Dorms
No. 5 for Most Active Student Government
No. 11 for Best-Run Colleges
No. 13 for Best Career Services, Best Campus Food and Most Conservative Students
No. 19 for Best Student Support and Counseling Services and for Most Beautiful Campus
No. 24 for Best Health Services
In addition, HPU was named in the Top 50 Game Design undergraduate programs.
