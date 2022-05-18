TRIAD — Several primary races in the area were too close to call late Tuesday night but cleared up with all returns posted Wednesday.
Vote totals won’t be made official until the primary election canvass May 27. Here are some of the unofficial outcomes for local contests with the narrowest margins:
• Three Republican incumbents on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners and one GOP challenger appear to have advanced to the Nov. 8 general election in the contest for four seats.
With all 43 precincts reporting, Commissioner Chris Elliott finished the top vote-getter in the 11-candidate GOP primary with 13.9%, or 8,711 votes. Challenger Matt Mizell came in second with 11.2%, or 7,051 votes.
Commissioner Karen Watford took third place with 11%, or 6,936 votes. Commissioner Steve Shell finished in the fourth and final spot for the general election ballot with 10.9%, or 6,864 votes.
Commissioner Don Truell, the other incumbent, finished seventh with 8.7%, or 5,483 votes.
The four Republican Davidson County Board of Commissioners nominees will face the lone Democratic challenger, Tonya Lanier, in the general election.
• In the Democratic primary for the at-large seat for Guilford County Board of Commissioners, longtime Commissioner Kay Cashion held off a challenge from political activist Greg Drumwright. With all 165 precincts reporting, Cashion had 53%, or 21,072 votes, to Drumwright’s 47%, or 18,452 votes.
Cashion moves on to face former Republican commissioner Alan Branson in the general election. Democrats hold a 6-3 edge on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, with voters deciding five contests this fall.
• Military veteran and former Green Beret Christian Castelli appears to have won the Republican nomination to face first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning in the general election. With all 215 precincts reporting, Castelli had 36%, or 15,387 votes, in the seven-candidate primary.
Second-place finisher Lee Haywood, a businessman who lost to Manning in the 2020 general election, had 34%, or 14,338 votes.
• District 3 Randolph County Board of Commissioners incumbent David Allen held off a Republican primary challenge from Todd Daniel.
With all 22 precincts reporting, Allen had 51.3%, or 8,898 votes, to Daniel’s 49.7%, or 8,422 votes. Allen is all but assured of keeping the seat because no Democrat filed for the general election.
pjohnson@hpenews.com
