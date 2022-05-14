TRIAD — Trends that materialize among the winners and losers in the Republican and Democratic primaries in Tuesday’s election and how many voters turn out may give an indication of how races will shape up for the Nov. 8 general election, area political analysts say.
Voters will decide who advances to the general election in races ranging from the U.S. Senate to county offices for sheriff.
If early voting turnout is any indication, there’s much more interest in this year’s presidential midterm primary than the last one four years ago.
Through Thursday night, 422,000 North Carolinians had voted early or by mail this spring, close to double the turnout of 230,000 early voters at the same time in the 2018 primary, according to figures compiled by Chris Cooper, a Western Carolina University political science professor.
One difference is that there’s a U.S. Senate race this year and there wasn’t one in 2018. A statewide race tends to boost voter turnout during midterm elections.
But this spring’s primary turnout is rivaling the 542,000 voters who had cast ballots early for the presidential primary at this point two years ago.
“I am surprised,” said Cooper, who regularly tracks and interprets voting patterns. “I expected early voting turnout to be between 2018 and 2020, but it’s closer to 2020 than I anticipated.”
For this spring’s primary, a greater number of competitive contests have developed on the Republican side of the ballot, said Hunter Bacot, professor of political science at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
For example, at least four GOP candidates have generated aggressive campaigns seeking to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. The leading GOP hopefuls are U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former governor Pat McCrory, former congressman Mark Walker and military veteran Marjorie Eastman.
On the Democratic side, party faithful have rallied around the candidacy of former N.C. Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley.
Bacot said the disparity in the competition for the marquee U.S. Senate race means the primary may have a greater portion of Republican and unaffiliated voters.
Martin Kifer, chairman of the Political Science Department at High Point University, said that will complicate using the primary turnout to gauge enthusiasm for voting in the general election.
“That’s somewhat tricky because some primary races are competitive and some aren’t,” Kifer told The Enterprise. “You haven’t had much of a conversation in the Democratic primary for Senate. On the Republican side in the Senate nomination fight you’ve had a tremendous amount of spending in all different directions.”
At the local level, Guilford County voters will settle one critical issue in the primary — the fate of a $1.7 billion bond package meant to transform county schools and a quarter-cent increase in the county sales tax. But Kifer and Bacot said the outcomes of the two referendums could have implications this fall in general election contests for Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education.
The commissioners and school board played integral roles in placing the two issues on the ballot. How voters decide on the issues could play a role in the campaigns for competitive commissioners and school board races this fall, the professors said.
If voters approve the two issues, then how to spend the money and come up with a plan to retire the debt could become an issue in the general election races for commissioners and school board, Kifer said.
“If it’s rejected, then I guess people will be positioning themselves to address those implications,” he said.
Bacot said if the bond referendum issues aren’t approved, “it’s going to lead to some tough conversations because you still have to support your schools.”
