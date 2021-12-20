GUILFORD COUNTY — A former staff member of the Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court has announced that she will run next year for the top post in the office, setting up a Democratic Party primary against the incumbent.
Lu-Ann Wilkinson, who worked eight years in the clerk’s office, will run against two-term Democratic Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins. Wilkinson told The High Point Enterprise that her experience in the clerk’s office qualifies her to become clerk of Superior Court.
She said her roles included direct courtroom, customer service and management experience. Wilkinson said she “knows that a strong clerk’s office that is efficient in service, accountable for results and compassionate to the needs of every citizen is critical to ensure that Guilford County’s judicial system is equipped to advance alongside the rest of North Carolina.”
Wilkinson, who worked in the clerk’s office from 2012-20, now serves with a nonprofit as a program coordinator helping people navigate through the criminal justice system.
Wilkinson told The Enterprise this is her first bid for elected office. The contest will be settled in the May 17 primary.
Johnson-Tonkins told The Enterprise that she’ll run on her record of modernizing the clerk’s office. She was unopposed four years ago in both the primary and general election.
“When I became clerk of Superior Court in 2014, my focus was and is to provide the ultimate in customer service to the citizens of Guilford County,” she said. “I immediately implemented a standardized greeting to ensure the public is respected, valued and heard.”
Johnson-Tonkins cited reviews by outside and internal auditors that gave the clerk’s office an effective rating, the highest rating available.
“I have also improved consistency, efficiency, appearance and safety in both the Greensboro and High Point offices, before and during COVID.” she said.
