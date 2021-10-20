GUILFORD COUNTY — Voters in Guilford County already are assured of Republican and Democratic primaries in the race for sheriff during next year’s election.
At least two candidates of each major party have announced their intentions to run. The winners of the GOP and Democratic primaries on March 8 will square off in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
First-term Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers will face at least one primary challenger, retired Greensboro Police Department captain Theron “TJ” Phipps. Rogers bested Phipps in the 2018 Democratic primary.
On the Republican side, former High Point Police Department supervisor and patrolman Billy Queen of Oak Ridge, who also served as a federal law enforcement agent, will face retired Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputy and commander Phil Byrd.
Byrd, who lives in the county halfway between High Point and Greensboro, told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday that he will campaign for sheriff touting his long experience with the department. He served in a variety of posts from 1985 to 2014, when he retired.
“Being sheriff is about making command decisions, and I have that command experience,” Byrd said.
He spent four years on the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and seven years on the Hostage Negotiators Team. His supervisory and command experience covers nine years as a detective sergeant, six years with the vice/narcotics unit and three years as a district detective sergeant supervising criminal investigations involving burglaries, theft, financial crimes and crimes against children.
Byrd retired as a captain in the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office after serving at that rank for 10 years.
Other candidates have time to enter the contest.
Formal candidate filing for the 2022 elections is scheduled to take place Dec. 6-17 for congressional, state legislative and county office-seekers.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.