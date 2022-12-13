HIGH POINT — Staffing shortages are exacerbating problems with price scanner errors at some stores and leading to fines being assessed against more stores than usual, including recently two stores in High Point that have failed multiple inspections this year, a state official said.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

