Tenicka Shannon, the mother of Fred Cox Jr., speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Greensboro in August 2021. A pretrial hearing for her civil suit against the deputy who killed her son has been scheduled for Dec. 4 at the courthouse.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The 2020 shooting death of High Point teenager Fred Cox Jr. appears headed for a federal courtroom later this year.

According to court documents filed last week, a pretrial hearing has been set for Dec. 4 in the case of a civil lawsuit filed against Deputy Michael Shane Hill — who fatally shot Cox at a funeral 2½ years ago — and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The hearing will be held at the L. Richardson Preyer Federal Building in Greensboro.

