GUILFORD COUNTY — President Joe Biden will visit Greensboro this coming Thursday, his first trip to the Triad since before he declared to run for president in 2020.
The White House confirmed Biden’s visit on Friday.
The White House said the purpose of the visit is to discuss the administration’s efforts to promote American-made products, rebuild supply chains and bring down costs for American consumers. The president will also promote his Building a Better America legislative agenda.
Biden’s visit comes as his administration copes with 40-year highs in inflation and continued supply bottlenecks at the nation’s ports. But the administration also is taking credit for low unemployment rates and continuing declines in the number of new filings for unemployment compensation as the economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden last visited the Triad five years ago when he spoke as part of a series at Guilford College in Greensboro.
Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the area since the Biden administration took office. Harris toured Thomas Built Buses in High Point, the Jamestown campus of Guilford Technical Community College and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro in April 2021.
