HIGH POINT — John Hannon says redeveloping the long-vacant high-rise portion of the former Presbyterian Home retirement center will be a tall order, but he and his company are up to the task.
His firm, Solution Architects of Summerfield, acquired the property at Greensboro and Deep River roads three years ago, and recently applied for a rezoning from the city to support a plan to turn the building into senior apartments.
“Ultimately, we’re looking to make it beautiful for High Point,” Hannon said. “It is my vision that this building, which is the most solid building our company has ever owned, can be even better than it was in its former glory days.”
The Presbyterian Home relocated from the site in 2005. Since then, the rear portion of the campus has been redeveloped with senior housing, but the multistory part of the property that fronts on Greensboro Road has remained unused.
Hannon is asking the city to rezone it to general business as part of a phased redevelopment plan that will begin with converting the back end of the building into climate-controlled storage units for lease.
That will generate income while work proceeds on the rest of the property, he said.
The plan is to have the storage facility operational in the third quarter of this year and have the first apartments available for lease to those age 55 and up in the first quarter of 2024.
Eventually, the storage facility will be phased out, and the entire building will consist of up to about 120 units, ranging in size from one- and two-bedroom to studio.
Hannon estimates that it will cost more than $12 million to bring this about.
He said a GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who wants to contribute money to the project.
The building, the original portion of which dates to 1952, is “rock-solid” structurally, Hannon said.
Asbestos remediation work has been completed and a former underground oil-storage tank has been removed.
“It has no environmental issues,” he said.
The main challenge has been a spate of break-ins and larcenies of copper pipes, wiring and heat exchangers from the roof and inside the building.
“The level of theft and destruction has been absolutely ridiculous,” Hannon said.
The property has been secured and has an alarm system, he added.
At a neighborhood meeting on the zoning request last week, he said the community voiced support.
“Everyone said, ‘We’re glad you’re doing this. It’s been an eyesore for too long,’ ” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.