HPTNWS-03-11-23 PRESBYTERIAN.jpg

The new owner of the former Presbyterian Home retirement center plans to redevelop the property in phases, possibly starting with converting the back end of the building to climate-controlled storage. The long-term plan is to turn the building into senior apartments.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — John Hannon says redeveloping the long-vacant high-rise portion of the former Presbyterian Home retirement center will be a tall order, but he and his company are up to the task.

His firm, Solution Architects of Summerfield, acquired the property at Greensboro and Deep River roads three years ago, and recently applied for a rezoning from the city to support a plan to turn the building into senior apartments.

Trending Videos