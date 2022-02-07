HIGH POINT — The community is invited to join a prayer vigil on Friday hosted by the February 11th Association, a High Point-based group organized to commemorate what is believed to be the nation’s first Woolworth’s sit-in by high school students during the civil rights movement.
The vigil will be held at the site where Woolworth’s once stood on Wrenn Street near the monument designed by sculptor Thomas Jay Warren. This is where 26 high school students, led by the Revs. B. Elton Cox and Fred Shuttlesworth, refused to leave the store’s lunch counter without being served on Feb. 11, 1960.
The vigil is set for 4 p.m. because that’s the time students walked in the back door that day, said Mary Lou Andrews Blakeney, a retired nurse and former High Point City Council member who was one of those students. She described the Feb. 11 sit-in as a hallmark of African American history in the city and country.
“We have to recognize that this happened and we cannot let it go,” Blakeney said. “When we look at some of the things our kids are going through, some of it is taking us backward, and we need to make sure we drill this home.”
A covered area will allow shelter in case of inclement weather. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
“I’m not looking for a lot of people because I know a lot of folk are still scared about COVID,” Blakeney said. “We’ll still have to be careful. Many of us have not seen each other for a long time.”
Students at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts also will celebrate High Point’s civil rights role at 7 p.m. Thursday with performances in its Samuel E. Burford Auditorium. The program will feature band, chorus, dance, guitar, orchestra, theatre and visual arts performances, along with a guest speaker.
