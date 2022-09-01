DAVIDSON COUNTY — A truck was damaged and traffic on northbound Interstate 85 near Thomasville was snarled for two hours Thursday after a high-voltage power line fell across the expressway.
After the line fell about 11:10 a.m. on I-85 near the Randolph Street exit, a box truck ran over it, which caused extensive damage to the front of the vehicle that made the truck stop, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
