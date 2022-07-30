HPTNWS-07-30-22 POSTAL.jpg

In this photo obtained from social media, mailboxes at the Thomasville Post Office are shown after being vandalized.

 SPECIAL | HPE

TRIAD — The U.S. Postal Service and law enforcement agencies are investigating vandalism to dropboxes at local post offices earlier this week.

Mailboxes at the Thomasville post office and the Emerywood post office on Rockspring Road in High Point were struck by unknown vandals. A picture on social media from the Thomasville post office showed a pair of dropboxes that had part of one side removed through a cutting instrument.

