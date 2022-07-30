TRIAD — The U.S. Postal Service and law enforcement agencies are investigating vandalism to dropboxes at local post offices earlier this week.
Mailboxes at the Thomasville post office and the Emerywood post office on Rockspring Road in High Point were struck by unknown vandals. A picture on social media from the Thomasville post office showed a pair of dropboxes that had part of one side removed through a cutting instrument.
“We are aware of the incidents around High Point and Thomasville and are investigating with our local law enforcement partners,” said Jessica Adams with the U.S. Postal Inspector office.
Anyone who has a check that was stolen or missing should make a report with local police and online at www.uspis.gov, Adams told The High Point Enterprise.
Further details, such as what day the vandalism and possible theft happened, weren’t available late Friday afternoon.
