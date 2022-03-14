GREENSBORO — The U.S. Postal Service faces $170,918 in fines for safety violations found after a postal worker's arm had to be amputated in September because of a severe injury at the Greensboro mail center, federal officials said.
The injury was caused by "a machine that had a safety guard removed," according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The labor department said it conducted an investigation into the injury and found the Greensboro workplace had "repeat and serious safety violations, including failure to ensure that safety guards were in place as required and allowing conveyor guards to be routinely removed, leaving workers at risk of injuries."
The Greensboro USPS center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave. is described in the news release as a "bulk mail processing and distribution center where a programmable network of heavy conveyor lines and other systems handles packages for delivery."
The facility is accused of failing to show employees how to work near conveyors or properly disable equipment. Workers also didn't have proper training or protective gear when they performed "tests on live electrical equipment," the labor department said.
Within 15 days of receiving the citations and penalties, USPS must comply. Otherwise, the postal service can dispute the allegations or meet with an OSHA representative, according to officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.