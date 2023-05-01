HIGH POINT — Local postal carriers are preparing to pick up donated food at mailboxes on their delivery routes May 13.
The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers. Carriers will collect nonperishable food left in bags or boxes.
Organizers tout the collection as the largest-single one-day food drive held in the United States. Postal carriers on average collect tens of millions of pounds of food during each drive.
Donations collected during the drive stay in local communities and are distributed by area food banks. Organizations in the region that receive donations from the drive include Second Harvest Food Bank that serves the greater High Point area.
More than 10,000 organizations nationwide receive donations from the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
