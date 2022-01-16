HIGH POINT — The refrain has become all too familiar.
Public health advocates from the federal government down to county officials have implored more people to get vaccinated to stem the COVID-19 infection rate. The recurring pleas have taken on more urgency during the dramatic rise in cases with the omicron variant.
But what if the percentage of the population who’s going to get inoculated with a first shot and a booster has just about plateaued?
Infections rates have increased amid calls for greater numbers of people to get vaccinated, said Sharon Morrison, professor of public health education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“It poses a public policy challenge,” she told The High Point Enterprise.
Individuals have the right to make decisions about their own health care. But Morrison said too many people have disregarded the importance of the common good of society.
“It’s hard to dial back to appeals for the greater good for the whole,” she said. “It’s very hard to dial back once the individual-rights rhetoric is out there. These folks are right about their individual rights, but it has overshadowed collective responsibility in a public health crisis. It’s making it harder.”
Public health policymakers face a task of convincing remaining unvaccinated people to get shots.
There are conservatives who believe the coronavirus pandemic’s threats were inflated to deny former President Donald Trump a second term in the White House.
Then there are people who are skeptical of the federal government.
There are others skeptical of major pharmaceutical companies.
And there are African Americans who are hesitant to get vaccinated because of historical injustices in health care, such as the notorious 20th century Tuskegee syphilis experiments in which Black patients were given shots containing syphilis instead of a promised vaccine.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the agency recognizes that not everyone in the state will get vaccinated.
“While vaccination and boosting is the strongest tool to avoid serious illness, hospitalization and death, it is not the only tool,” the department said in a statement to The Enterprise. “Staying apart, testing and wearing a mask are also tools we have — layering protections. We now also have treatments available to those who, regardless of vaccination status, may become infected with COVID-19.”
As of late last week, 70% of the state population was fully vaccinated, and another 4% was partially vaccinated, the department reports. In late October, 66% of the state population was fully vaccinated, with another 5% partially vaccinated.
Whether vaccination rates plateau carries significance for the trajectory of the pandemic, said Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at High Point University.
“The issue we are going to run into, and have already run into, is thwat when there is a large population that hasn’t gotten vaccinated, you have a situation where mutations can occur,” he said.
It becomes frustrating for public health policymakers because research data has shown consistently that vaccinations hold the key to reducing COVID-19-generated serious illnesses and patient hospitalizations, Smith said.
“We’ve got to sort of pin all our hopes on vaccinations because I don’t see a lot else being thrown out there,” he said.
Smith said he wants to remain optimistic about a resolution to the pandemic 22 months after it began.
“The hope is that the omicron variant, as it plays out and plays through, will lead to a place where so many people are infected and so many people have responded to it in some way that the mutations slow down and maybe we won’t see these surges in cases and hospitalizations,” Smith said.
