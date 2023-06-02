HIGH POINT — A new cookie franchise known for its rotating menu of options will soon open its doors in High Point.
Crumbl Cookies plans to open next to the Five Guys on N. Main Street near Publix in August, offering six types of cookies, said Nate Pointdexter, the owner and operator of the High Point store.
Every Sunday evening, Crumbl changes at least four of the cookies in all locations, pulling from a rotating menu. The different cookies featured each week are often takes on types of candy or even other desserts.
The High Point store will be one of more than 800 in the U.S. and one of just six in the Piedmont Triad, Pointdexter said.
Pointdexter said he wanted to be in the Main Street district in order to further the city’s economic growth.
“To me, the Palladium feels like an extension of Greensboro. It doesn’t really feel like High Point, where High Point could take pride in another business coming in,” Pointdexter said.
The store will create 20-30 new jobs, with plans to start hiring in July. Pointdexter said he feels confident because other locations have received good responses when opening.
In addition to serving customers visiting the store, Pointdexter said he would also like to work with High Point University and participate in fundraisers for local high schools.
“Everyone loves cookies,” Pointdexter said. “If they select us for their sweet tooth needs, then that’s all I can hope for.”
