HIGH POINT — North Carolina residents are hedging on their travel plans while keeping an eye on inflation, the latest High Point University Poll indicates.
Although nearly-three quarters (72%) of those surveyed said say they expect to travel this summer, close to a third of them will stay within North Carolina.
More than 70% said that either inflation in general or gas prices in particular will affect their likelihood of traveling.
About two in five (41%) said they are less likely to travel this summer than last summer. Another 31% said their travel would be about the same as last summer.
HPU did not poll specifically on the issue of summer travel last spring, but a poll in April 2022 — after a period of sharp increases in gas prices — found that 79% said that gas prices were much higher than in the previous year, and 57% said that had affected their household a lot.
The average price of gasoline across the U.S. in April 2022 was $4.21 a gallon, compared to $2.89 in April 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average price in April 2023 was close to the middle between those, at $3.53 a gallon.
The new HPU Poll also found that nearly two-thirds (65%) of North Carolinians plan to stay home on Memorial Day, with more than half of those saying they will be attending a picnic or barbecue.
About a quarter (26%) said they will be working — more than the share who will be doing something to remember fallen service members, such as attending a Memorial Day commemorative event (19%), visiting veteran’s cemetery or grave (19%) or going to a Memorial Day Parade (16%).
