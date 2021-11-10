HIGH POINT — North Carolinians remain dissatisfied with the direction of the country and pessimistic about the economy, according to the latest High Point University Poll results released this week.
And although those sentiments have been in place since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, HPU’s Consumer Sentiment Index, which is based on five questions about how survey respondents view the U.S. economy and their own personal finances, is at its lowest point since the Great Recession.
The newest index, based on November 2021 HPU Poll data, is recorded at 65.2. The only time it has been lower since 2010 is September 2011, when it hit 59.9 as unemployment in the state was surging because of the recession, according to an HPU press release.
The index peaked at 95.3 in November 2016. Since early 2018 it has fallen sharply, hitting 74.4 last November and 71.4 in February.
The HPU Poll found that nearly two-thirds – 64% – of North Carolinians surveyed said the country is on the wrong track, while 25% said the country is headed in the right direction, with the remainder not responding.
As bad as that sounds, it’s better than the summer of 2020, when 77% said the country was on the wrong track and only 15% said the country was headed in the right direction. In October, 58% said the country was on the wrong track.
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 34%, down from 38% in the September survey. The latest poll showed 55% disapproved of the president’s job performance, with the remainder not responding.
The first HPU survey of North Carolina residents after Biden’s inauguration found him with an approval rating of 51%.
The current approval reflects the sentiment about the overall direction of the country, said Martin Kifer, chairman of the HPU Political Science Department and director of the poll.
"The direction-of-the-country question shows general feelings that the public has about how things are going. That overall attitude is related to how the public will judge individual politicians,” Kifer said.
Gov. Roy Cooper had higher approval than Biden, not much changed from the previous HPU Poll released in September: 43% approved of his performance, with 38% disapproving and 19% not answering. In the September survey, the governor had an approval rating of 45%, a difference that’s well within the poll’s margin of error.
“Neither of their ratings in this poll is particularly high,” Kifer told The High Point Enterprise. “Part of that is general disapproval, and another part for each leader is how the public as a whole judges their individual actions and characteristics."
The latest HPU Poll surveyed 968 state residents between Oct. 22-Nov. 4 and has a margin of error of 3.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.