HIGH POINT — A new High Point University Poll found that a large majority of North Carolinians have at least some level of confidence that the 2022 election results accurately reflect the votes that were cast.
And while about half felt that the mudslinging and negative campaigning were not worse than in previous elections, a solid majority expect they will be worse in 2024, an HPU Poll press release said.
The online poll had 1,015 respondents recruited by Dynata, a data analysis firm, and the responses were weighted based on U.S. Census population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity and education in North Carolina. The precision of online polls is
measured using a credibility interval, and the HPU Poll said this poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
Only 20% had no confidence in the election results, while 32% had a lot of confidence and 39% said they had some confidence, the press release said.
North Carolinians were divided on how much negativity and mudslinging was in the elections this year: 42% said there was more than usual, while 36% said it was about the same and 12% said there was less than usual.
But a large majority, 60%, expect more mudslinging and negative campaigning in the 2024 presidential election. Only 9% expect less.
When it comes to policymaking in Washington, D.C., although a plurality of North Carolina residents, 48%, said leaders in Congress should take the lead in solving the nation’s problems, but they aren’t optimistic about that happening: 64% said the Republicans and Democrats in Washington will spend more time in 2023 working against each other instead of working together to get things done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.