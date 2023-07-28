HIGH POINT — A town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in High Point will give area legislators a chance to hear directly from local residents about this year’s ongoing legislative session and other matters important to their constituents.
The town hall will take place at Turners Chapel AME Church at 7615 Florence School Drive in north High Point, The forum is hosted by the church, the political advocacy group N.C. Common Cause and High Point NAACP.
