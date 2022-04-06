GREENSBORO — The Dixie Chapter of the American Political Items Collectors will hold its spring show and sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 415 Swing Road, Greensboro.
The show will feature a wide variety of political memorabilia, including advertising items, pinback buttons, autographs, photographs and more. Other types of historical memorabilia will also be available.
Admission is $3, and students get in for free.
Attendees also are invited to bring any political memorabilia they have for free appraisals.
For further information, contact Charlie Hertlein at edebs31350@aol.com.
