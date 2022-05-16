HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is recognizing Fallen Officers Memorial Week.
The annual High Point Police Department Memorial Service will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Green Street Baptist Church at 303 N. Rotary Drive.
A Memorial Walk/Run on Wednesday begins at 8:40 a.m. for the walk and at 9 a.m. for the run at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. Walkers will pause at S. Centennial Street and E. Russell Avenue to remember fallen officers. This is the intersection where Officer Shelia Twyman’s patrol car was hit by a tractor-trailer in 2001. She died three days later. Twyman is the last High Point police officer to die in the line of duty.
A memorial week fitness challenge will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the recreation center.
The Officer of the Year Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Green Street Baptist Church. This is the first year for the banquet. The award was previously given during a ceremony at City Hall.
The annual Fallen Officers Memorial Golf Tournament took place this past Friday. For more information on the week call the High Point Police Department at 336-870-6710.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.