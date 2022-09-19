HIGH POINT – The High Point Police Department will give an active-shooter presentation next month for employees of businesses and schools in the High Point community.
The presentation is designed to help employees and staff understand the police department’s plans for reacting to any active shooter situation that might happen. The presentation is only open to employees of businesses and schools.
To reserve a seat, you must register online at https://bit.ly/3RS8jMw. The registration form requires you to say where you work. Space is limited, and you will be required to check in at the event.
The presentation will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Police department staff will answer questions at the end of the presentation. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions using the registration form.
Video and audio recordings will not be permitted.
