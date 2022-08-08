HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is putting motorists on notice — don’t even think about speeding through school zones as classes resume through the month.
Police announced Monday that patrol officers will enforce speed limits in school zones as schools reopen.
Drivers should expect to see officers patrolling school zones in the morning and afternoon starting today, when Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, Brooks Global Studies and Johnson Street Global Studies resume classes.
On Aug. 15, classes will return at Ferndale and Welborn middle schools, Fairview and Oak View elementary schools and Montlieu Academy of Technology. All other public schools in the city start back Aug. 29.
Drivers who are stopped for speeding in a school zone should expect a citation. The fine is $250, plus court costs, according to police.
