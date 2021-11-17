HIGH POINT — Police patrol officers will stage a “traffic safety surge” starting next week.
The campaign will begin Monday and continue through Dec. 2. High Point Police Department officers will be visible on some of the most heavily traveled roads in the city.
The goal isn’t to write tickets or issue citations, police said. Officers will stop drivers they think are driving dangerously and educate them about why their driving was dangerous.
Some of the most common dangerous driving behaviors that lead to crashes and deaths include speeding, not wearing seat belts, following too closely, making unsafe lane changes, improper passing, failing to yield and distracted driving.
Police have handled nine traffic fatalities so far this year in High Point.
The roadways where there will be an increased police presence are:
• Eastchester Drive from Interstate 74 to Wendover Avenue
• S. Main Street from Baker Road to University Parkway
• N. Main Street from Lexington Avenue to Hartley Drive
• Westchester Drive from Lexington Avenue to Ward Avenue
