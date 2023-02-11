HIGH POINT — A 26-year-old High Point man has been arrested on a host of charges involving dozens of firearms and a multitude of narcotics in an operation police say he ran out of a house in north High Point.

Alexander T. Kuzmanoff was arrested on Thursday after High Point Police Department officers with a search warrant raided a house in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive, near the intersection of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road, about 1 p.m. Police released information on the search and arrest late Friday afternoon.

