HIGH POINT — Police continue to seek answers in three unsolved homicides among the 21 that took lives so far this year.
Robert Booth, a 25-year-old minister, was fatally shot this past May outside his condominium at a complex in south High Point. Edward Gallardo, 53, was shot and killed this past August outside his house in west High Point. Jacoreyian D. McLendon, 26, died Dec. 24 from a gunshot wound he sustained three days earlier at a residence in south High Point.
Booth’s relatives, who live in Georgia, have remained in contact with the High Point Police Department about the young man’s slaying. In interviews with The High Point Enterprise, his relatives said they try to remain optimistic while recognizing that the chance for an arrest in the case becomes more remote as time passes.
The father of a 2-year-old son, Booth earned his certificate of pastoral installation as a minister five days before he was killed.
His mother, Deneka Booth, has said she believes her son was killed by elements that didn’t want him reaching out to turn around the lives of people on the criminal margins of society.
Police also continue seeking leads about who shot Gallardo outside his residence on Campbell Street. His widow told police that her husband went outside in the early-morning darkness because he believed someone was attempting to break into a residence along the street, and police have said that Gallardo may have startled his assailant.
Police have not released any information about McLendon’s shooting except that someone fired shots into the residence along Valley Ridge Drive.
Police ask anyone with information about the homicides to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.