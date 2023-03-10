HIGH POINT — Police continue to seek help from the public in an investigation of a fatal hit-and-run collision this past fall in east High Point.
Frederick C. Council, 62, of High Point, was hit from behind while walking north on S. University Parkway about 5 a.m. on Oct. 16. The driver of the vehicle that hit him was probably speeding, according to the High Point Police Department.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who may remember seeing a Honda Accord with damage to the side and hood around the day of the crash.
“Detectives are working to bring closure to a family that is still waiting for answers,” police said in a press release on Friday.
Police say the car involved in the collision may be a 2016 or 2017 Accord.
Anyone with information can call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Callers who provide tips leading to an arrest could receive a reward up to $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.